BJP Plans To Deploy Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan And Senior Leaders For Uttar Pradesh Assembly Poll Campaign | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has rolled up its sleeves for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Party leaders from the state will start going to UP from next month.

The BJP will prepare a programme for the party leaders who will be in UP for electioneering. They will be put on duty on the basis of their castes and regional equations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state organisational general secretary Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former president of the party's state unit VD Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, former minister Arvind Bhadoria, Member of Parliament Ganesh Singh, and other leaders will campaign for the BJP candidates in the upcoming UP elections.

The party deploys a large number of leaders from MP in UP elections, but their importance has grown because of caste equations.

In UP, the Yadavs remain the voters of the SP. The BJP will try to woo the Yadavs through Mohan Yadav.

The party's state organisational general secretary comes from UP. During the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he worked in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tiwari will campaign for the party candidates. The BJP also plans to woo the Brahmin voters in the state. So, it will deploy Sharma, Shukla, and other Brahmin leaders.

Besides the Yadavs, other OBCs also play an important role in UP elections. These castes consist of Kurmis, Kushwaha, Saini, Maurya, Lodhi, Nishad, Pal, Jat, Gurjar, Teli, Prajapati and Vishwakarma. The BJP will deploy leaders for electioneering on the basis of these castes.

Among ministers, Prahlad Singh Patel, Lakhan Patel, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, and RS member Mahesh Kewat may be deployed in the areas where the voters of their castes play an important role in an election.

Other than the senior leaders, the full-time party workers, and small-time politicians will campaign, for which the BJP has started gearing up.