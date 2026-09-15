BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Make First MP Visit On PM Modi's Birthday, Attend Events In 3 Cities | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's national president Nitin Nabin will visit Madhya Pradesh on September 17 for the first time after taking over as the head of the party.

He will attend functions in Mandsaur, Indore, and Ujjain. The BJP plans to launch Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan across the country on Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s birthday.

Several programmes will take place in the state as part of the Abiyan. Nitin Nabin is coming to the state to launch the event.

He will open the scheme, Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA).

Under the scheme, the state registers the residential land free of cost. He will also release cheetahs into the Gandhi Sagar reserved forest.

After the Kuno National Park, the government plans to rehabilitate cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released two cheetahs, and now, Nitin Nabin will do it on the prime minister's birthday.

The government of India brought cheetahs which Modi released into the Kuno forest on his birthday in 2022.

The government will organise Nitin Nabin's third event in Ujjain. The party workers will light 25 lakh lamps in Ujjain on Modi's birthday, and Nitin Nabin will participate in it.