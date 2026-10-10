 BJP MLA's Fortuner Hits Motorcycle In Rajgarh, 42-Year-Old Rider Dies During Treatment
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BJP MLA's Fortuner Hits Motorcycle In Rajgarh, 42-Year-Old Rider Dies During Treatment

A Rajgarh road accident in Kurawar involving BJP MLA Amar Singh Yadav’s Fortuner left motorcyclist Raghavendra Vishwakarma, 42, seriously injured. His 11-year-old son sustained minor injuries. The MLA took both to hospital, and Raghavendra was later referred to Bhopal, where he died during treatment. The Kurawar road accident occurred near Chhote Mahakal Temple on Saturday morning.

Akanksha GuptaUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
BJP MLA's Fortuner Hits Motorcycle In Rajgarh, 42-Year-Old Rider Dies During Treatment
A road accident in Kurawar, Rajgarh district, involving a Fortuner car belonging to BJP MLA Amar Singh Yadav. |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old motorcyclist died after a Fortuner car belonging to BJP MLA Amar Singh Yadav collided with his motorcycle near Chhote Mahakal Temple in Kurawar, Rajgarh district, on Saturday morning. The victim, identified as Raghavendra Vishwakarma, sustained serious injuries and died during treatment in Bhopal. His 11-year-old son, Lakshya, suffered minor injuries. The MLA took both injured individuals to a hospital following the accident.

Rajgarh Road Accident Near Chhote Mahakal Temple

According to police, the accident took place around 8.30 am in front of Chhote Mahakal Temple in Kurawar.

The Fortuner, bearing registration number MP 04 WC 0111, collided with Raghavendra's motorcycle (MP 04 QM 5768).

Injured Motorcyclist Referred To Bhopal

After receiving initial treatment at a hospital, Raghavendra was referred to Bhopal for further medical care. However, he died during treatment.

Victim Worked At HPCL In Pilukhedi

Raghavendra lived in New Market Colony in Kurawar and worked at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Pilukhedi.

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