BJP Media Department To Manage Ground Inputs And Digital Narratives, Factual And More Coordinated Outreach Across The State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s media department will now manage communication from ground-level inputs to digital narratives, ensuring faster, factual and more coordinated outreach across the state.

The BJP’s first working meeting of media department held at the state office in Bhopal on Wednesday under the leadership of state president Hemant Khandelwal.

The meeting emphasised that the BJP’s media department will now play a more strategic role ranging from gathering ground-level inputs to shaping digital narratives. The department will not be limited to issuing press releases but will also function as a think tank, providing analytical and intelligence-based inputs to the organisation.

The media centres will now be activated at the divisional level to strengthen its grassroots communication network and ensure timely dissemination of information across the state.

Under the new structure, the media department will actively monitor social media, electronic media and digital influencers to enhance the party’s outreach. The party also decided to appoint district-level media in-charges across state.