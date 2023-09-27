BJP Made MP Most Unsafe, Alleges Congress

Randeep Surjewala |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Wednesday, alleged that the ruling BJP has made MP the most unsafe state. Terming it a 'Nirbhaya-like’ brutality, he said that the incident of a 12-year-old rape victim found bleeding on a street in Ujjain on Monday morning has brought shame to our state.

Meanwhile, the incident has given the Congress ammunition ahead of the high-octane assembly elections later this year to target the ruling BJP.

The Congress in charge tweeted as, "The great sin of cruelty to a girl child in the Mahakal police station area of Ujjain. Under the ineffective BJP government, near the police station, a 12-year-old girl becomes a victim of 'Nirbhaya-like’ brutality."

