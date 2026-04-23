BJP Legislator Ajay Vishnoi Thanks CS Anurag Jain For Stopping Gunny Bag Scam |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and present legislator of the BJP Ajay Vishnoi has alleged that the Food and Civil Supplies Department committed irregularities in the purchase of gunny bags.

In a social media post, Vishnoi thanked Chief Secretary Anurag Jain for stopping a scam of Rs 80 crore, but Vishnoi's allegations put a question mark on the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The department, however, replied to the legislator's post that there were no irregularities. In the post, Vishnoi wrote that the department had manipulated the tender for purchasing old gunny bags and decided to buy each sack for Rs 54.24.

Vishnoi wrote that when he informed Jain about the irregularity, he cancelled the tender, and the fresh rate for each bag was Rs 37.20.

Vishnoi demanded action against the guilty officials and a neutral probe into the case.

On the other hand, the Civil Supply Corporation said the process for purchasing 80 lakh old gunny bags began through the GEM portal.

At the outset, the L-one tender showed the cost of each bag at Rs 33.90, and the company, which got the tender, backed out of the process, saying they had quoted the rates by mistake.

Then, the L-2 tender quoted Rs 37.49 for each bag, and the state committee, without approving the rates, asked the department to issue a fresh tender.

The second tender quoted the rate of Rs 37.20 for each bag. But the department had neither quoted the rate of Rs 54.20 for each bag nor issued any order about it.