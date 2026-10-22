BJP Leaders Set Their Eyes On Former Union Minister L. Murugan Rajya Sabha Seat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The by-election for a Rajya Sabha seat will take place in the state after the resignation of former union minister L. Murugan from the ministry and the RS membership.

He had three and a half years of tenure left in the Rajya Sabha. Leaders of the state have begun to lobby for the seat in place of Murugan. In the recent Rajya Sabha elections in the state, the BJP won all three seats.

Those who aspired for an RS seat then have swung into action again. Former minister Arvind Bhadoria, party's state general secretary Rahul Kothari, national media coordinator Ashish Agarwal, former vice president Vinod Gotiya, state vice president Shailendra Barua, former minister Ranjana Baghel, and a few other leaders aspire for the RS seat.

But it remains unclear whether a central leader will go to the Rajya Sabha or a leader from the state will get a chance in place of Murugan.

The name of a former legislator from Tamil Nadu, Vanthi Shrinivasan, has also stirred up discussions for the RS seat. Shrinivasan had been the national president of the women's wing of the BJP. Her name has started making rounds in political circles.

The party leadership may also send a central leader to the RS from the state. Among the central leaders, the party sent Tarun Chug to the Rajya Sabha, so the party may send a central leader to the RS in place of Murugan.