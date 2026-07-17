BJP Leaders Hemant Khandelwal, Narottam Mishra Inaugurate Party Election Office In Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP election office for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll was inaugurated on Friday.

Senior party leaders attended the event and urged workers to strengthen the campaign at the booth level.

The inauguration was attended by BJP Madhya Pradesh President Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, former Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, election in-charge Bharat Singh Kushwah, co-in-charge Rahul Kothari, state organisation in-charge Dr Mahendra Singh, along with several party leaders, public representatives and workers.

The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by the formal inauguration of the election office.

Addressing party workers, the leaders said the office would serve as the main centre for all election-related activities during the bypoll. Campaign planning, public outreach, booth management, meetings and election monitoring will be carried out from the office.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी का सबसे बड़ा सामर्थ्य उसका कार्यकर्ता है। यहाँ प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता का सम्मान सर्वोपरि है। संगठन में कार्य के आधार पर अवसर मिलता है, इसलिए एक साधारण कार्यकर्ता भी अपनी मेहनत, समर्पण और क्षमता के बल पर नेतृत्व की सर्वोच्च जिम्मेदारी तक पहुँच सकता है।#Datia pic.twitter.com/LGKnv00RQJ — Jagdish Devda (@JagdishDevdaBJP) July 17, 2026

The leaders also asked party workers to remain active at the booth level, visit every household and spread awareness about the welfare schemes of the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments. They urged workers to put in their full effort to ensure the party candidate's victory.

During the meeting, BJP leaders also discussed election strategy, coordination among party workers and ways to strengthen the organisation ahead of the bypoll.

The Datia Assembly bypoll is being seen as an important political contest in Madhya Pradesh. With the inauguration of its election office, the BJP has signalled that it has intensified its campaign. Both the BJP and the Congress are expected to step up their election activities in the coming days.