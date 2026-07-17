 BJP Leaders Hemant Khandelwal, Narottam Mishra Inaugurate Party Election Office In Datia
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BJP Leaders Hemant Khandelwal, Narottam Mishra Inaugurate Party Election Office In Datia

The BJP inaugurated its election office in Datia ahead of the Assembly bypoll, marking the start of an intensified campaign. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and other senior leaders attended the event. Leaders urged party workers to strengthen booth-level campaigns, expand public outreach and ensure the party candidate's victory in the crucial bypoll.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
BJP Leaders Hemant Khandelwal, Narottam Mishra Inaugurate Party Election Office In Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP election office for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll was inaugurated on Friday.

Senior party leaders attended the event and urged workers to strengthen the campaign at the booth level.

The inauguration was attended by BJP Madhya Pradesh President Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, former Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, election in-charge Bharat Singh Kushwah, co-in-charge Rahul Kothari, state organisation in-charge Dr Mahendra Singh, along with several party leaders, public representatives and workers.

The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by the formal inauguration of the election office.

Addressing party workers, the leaders said the office would serve as the main centre for all election-related activities during the bypoll. Campaign planning, public outreach, booth management, meetings and election monitoring will be carried out from the office.

The leaders also asked party workers to remain active at the booth level, visit every household and spread awareness about the welfare schemes of the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments. They urged workers to put in their full effort to ensure the party candidate's victory.

During the meeting, BJP leaders also discussed election strategy, coordination among party workers and ways to strengthen the organisation ahead of the bypoll.

The Datia Assembly bypoll is being seen as an important political contest in Madhya Pradesh. With the inauguration of its election office, the BJP has signalled that it has intensified its campaign. Both the BJP and the Congress are expected to step up their election activities in the coming days.

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