BJP Leaders Await State In-Charge Appointments After National Team Announcement | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP leaders now wait for the appointment of the state unit in-charges after the announcement of the party's national team.

National president of the party Nitin Nabin appointed in-charges of three states after the announcement of his team. He may announce the names of in-charges of other states.

The appointment of in-charges may have an impact on MP. The person in charge of MP Mahendra Singh belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

Co-in-charge of the state Satish Upadhyay, is a legislator from Delhi as well as deputy chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Keeping in mind the upcoming UP assembly elections, the party may appoint other leaders as in-charge and co-in-charge in the state.

Among the leaders of the state, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya remains the co-in-charge of Maharashtra.

So, the MP BJP leaders remain concerned about which leader gets what post as the party's in-charge.

Speculation arose among politicians across the state that Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel might get some assignments in Delhi. Because the BJP did not include the duo in the national team, politicians feel the party may appoint them as in-charges.

But according to sources in the BJP, the chances of their appointment as in-charges remain slim.

On the other hand, the party may use them in the states where assembly elections will take place in the coming days.