BJP Leaders' Advice To Party Legislators Falls On Deaf Ears | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP legislators in the state have gone out of control. The party gives a piece of advice to the MLAs after each mistake they make, but soon after, they create another controversy.

But such advice has no impact on the legislators who neither fear the party nor the government.

In the past two days, three legislators from the state crossed Lakshman Rekha (borderline).

The legislator from Guna, Pannalal Shakya, took the supporters of Jyotiraditya to task, calling energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar ''Nakara'' (useless).

He also criticised the in-charge minister of Guna, Govind Singh Rajput. Forty-eight hours have passed since he made such statements, but the party did not call for his explanation. Nor did the organisation issue any notice to him.

The legislator from Pichhore, Preetam Lodhi, crossed all limits by garlanding the photograph of Ahilya Bai Holkar together with a brigand, Rambabu Gadriya.

From the stage, Lodhi called himself a friend of goons and dacoits, but the BJP organisation is keeping mum over the issue.

A legislator from Alot in Ratlam district, Chintamani Malviya, has opened a front against the IAS officers whom he criticised through a post on social.

The BJP did not question these legislators. There was a case against Malviya in connection with land, but the party did not seek any explanation from him.

Several legislators of the party previously breached the party guidelines.

After Lodhi's recent objectionable comments against an IPS officer, the party leaders called him to the chief minister's residence and advised him against making unnecessary comments.

Legislators Narendra Singh Kushwaha, Braj Bihari Paterial, Pradeep Lariya, Bhupendra Singh, Pradeep Patel, and Anil Jail recently opened a front against the government. Sanjay Pathak, too, has courted controversies.

Congress leader KK Mishra said the BJP was keeping mum even after Lodhi put the photograph of Ahilya Bai with a dacoit.

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Vajpayee said the party was acquainted with those three cases and would soon take some steps.

Vishnoi puts questions on wheat procurement

The state government is happy with the target for the wheat procurement, but BJP legislator Ajay Vishnoi has put a question on it. Through a post on social media, Vishnoi wrote: ''Kisan kundi khatkhate rahein aur slot ka darwaja nahin khula'' (The farmers continued to knock at the door, but the door of slots did not open).

The statement of Vishnoi indicates that he is not happy with the wheat procurement. This is for the second time in the past few days that Vishnoi targeted Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput.