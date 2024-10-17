 'BJP Has Surpassed It's Membership Drive Target', Says BJP State President VD Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'BJP Has Surpassed It's Membership Drive Target', Says BJP State President VD Sharma

'BJP Has Surpassed It's Membership Drive Target', Says BJP State President VD Sharma

Sharing the details, he said that over 1.22 crore people have taken membership in digital manner and the figures of off line membership is yet to come.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:57 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP has not only achieved the membership target of 1.5 crores but surpassed it, said BJP State president VD Sharma The overall party membership stands at 1, 50, 28,107, which is more than the target of 1.5 crores given by the party high command, said the party chief interacting with media persons here on Wednesday.

Sharing the details, he said that over 1.22 crore people have taken membership in digital manner and the figures of off line membership is yet to come. Around 3 lakh active party workers toiled hard to achieve the target, he added. The target was achieved in two phases.

Read Also
'Professionals Have A Very Important Role In Nation Building', Says BJP State President VD Sharma
article-image

The first phase of membership started from September 1 and continued till September 25, while the second phase commenced from October 1 and lasted till October 15. Party leaders and workers worked minutely to achieve the membership target, he said, adding that the membership drive mainly remained focused on youths and women. It will be seen how many members from minority communities have taken the party membership.

During the membership drive, BJP reached till all the sections of the society including third gender. The membership drive also remained focused on assembly seats where the party did not perform well. For those who wanted to become active party members, a target of 100 members was given. The party leadership had given a target of making 200 members per booth but the BJP workers brought into the party fold 250 members per booth.  

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water Crisis
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water Crisis
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings, Warns Of Contempt For Non-Compliance
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings, Warns Of Contempt For Non-Compliance
Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch VIDEO
Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control

PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control

MP: Police Dept Makes Another Bid To Reign In Fraudsters; Five Consultants To Curb Cyber Frauds In...

MP: Police Dept Makes Another Bid To Reign In Fraudsters; Five Consultants To Curb Cyber Frauds In...

Orchha Dossier For World Heritage Status Accepted By UNESCO

Orchha Dossier For World Heritage Status Accepted By UNESCO

Census 2021: Freezing Of Administration Boundaries To Begin From Jan 1

Census 2021: Freezing Of Administration Boundaries To Begin From Jan 1

MP: Principals’ Ranks Issue Creates Ripples In Tribal Affairs Dept

MP: Principals’ Ranks Issue Creates Ripples In Tribal Affairs Dept