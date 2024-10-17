'BJP Has Surpassed It's Membership Drive Target', Says BJP State President VD Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP has not only achieved the membership target of 1.5 crores but surpassed it, said BJP State president VD Sharma The overall party membership stands at 1, 50, 28,107, which is more than the target of 1.5 crores given by the party high command, said the party chief interacting with media persons here on Wednesday.

Sharing the details, he said that over 1.22 crore people have taken membership in digital manner and the figures of off line membership is yet to come. Around 3 lakh active party workers toiled hard to achieve the target, he added. The target was achieved in two phases.

The first phase of membership started from September 1 and continued till September 25, while the second phase commenced from October 1 and lasted till October 15. Party leaders and workers worked minutely to achieve the membership target, he said, adding that the membership drive mainly remained focused on youths and women. It will be seen how many members from minority communities have taken the party membership.

During the membership drive, BJP reached till all the sections of the society including third gender. The membership drive also remained focused on assembly seats where the party did not perform well. For those who wanted to become active party members, a target of 100 members was given. The party leadership had given a target of making 200 members per booth but the BJP workers brought into the party fold 250 members per booth.