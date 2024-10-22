BJP Begins to Pacify Dissidents, Rajput Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun to dissidence, keeping in mind Budhni and Vijaypur by-elections. Giving a ticket to former MP Ramakant Bhargava from Budhni has enraged many party men. Former legislator Rajendra Singh Rajput, former chairman of Forest Development Corporation Guruprasad Sharma and several others are angry for giving a ticket to Bhargava.

Read Also Vet Caught Accepting Rs 20,000 Bribe From Gau Sevak In Bhopal

According to reports, Rajput held talks over the issue with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday morning. Chouhan advised Rajput to work for the party in the by-election. In 2005, Rajput left the Budhni seat after Chouhan came to the state as chief minister. So, Rajput was asking for a ticket from time to time.

As Rajput’s younger brother Vijaypal Singh is an MLA from Sohagpur, he was not given a ticket. Chouhan is holding talks with the dissidents. Chouhan met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence on Monday night and both discussed the issue of rebels. According to reports, Yadav also held talks with the dissidents. Similarly, some BJP leaders are angry with Ramniwas Rawat who is contesting the by-election from Vijaypur. The party organisation and Yadav are trying to pacify the angry leaders.