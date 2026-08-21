BJP Avoids Acting Against Motor-Mouth Legislators Due To Caste Equations | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The statements of two legislators have again stirred up discussions in the BJP. Legislators from the Pichhore constituency in Shivpuri district, Preetam Lodhi and Pannalal Shakya from Guna, issued controversial statements again.

After both legislators made disputed comments, they disposed of the matter by issuing statements on social media.

Shakya made an offensive comment against women, and Lodhi incited the members of his community to fight against the people of a particular group.

These two leaders previously made such comments, which tarnished the BJP's image.

Shakya tore into two ministers in the government, Govind Singh Rajput and Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

Shakya continues to court controversy by making absurd remarks. BJP's state president Hemant Khandelwal advised him against making any statement that may damage the party, but his advice fell on deaf ears.

Lodhi, too, behaves in the same way. Lodhi, who has become an MLA for the first time, issued more than half a dozen statements during the past two and a half years and stole the limelight.

He opened a front against an IPS officer. According to sources in the BJP, the party feels scared of acting against Lodhi and Shakya to avoid antagonising the communities both legislators come from.

Shakya comes from the SC community, and the number of people belonging to the Lodhi group in the state remains high.

Lodhi's comments on the Brahmins led to his expulsion from the party. Before the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP not only readmitted him into the organisation but also gave him a ticket to contest the poll.