BJP accuses Digvijaya Singh of flouting social distancing norms, party MLA alleges him of helping Jamaatis to spread coronavirus in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Former state chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh allegedly flouted the social distancing norms at a programme to mark the death anniversary of first prime minister of independent India Jawaharlal Nehru here on Wednesday.

Criticising Singh for throwing social distancing norm to the wind, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma accused the Congress leader of trying to please the Jamaatis and was helping to spread coronavirus among the people.

Congress lashed at the BJP for making unnecessary political issue out of a social service extended to needy people during the lockdown.

A programme was organised at Bairagarh to mark the death anniversary of Nehru where Singh and former public relation minister PC Sharma and many other Congressmen were present.

On the occasion, grocery items were also distributed. There was chaos during distribution programme as women standing in the queue rushed to take the kits first followed by men. Though the Congress men tried to control the situation, there was total chaos, sources said.

Lashing out the BJP for its allegations, the Congress leaders said the BJP leaders are flouting the social distancing norms and the recent programme where 200 Congress workers joined the BJP is a clear example for that. The ruling party leas openly flouted the social distancing norms where Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president were present, the Congress leaders said.