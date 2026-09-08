MP Influencer 'Bittu Tabahi' Appeals To People To Keep River Clean After Waste Drum Seen Thrown Into Water | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video featuring social worker and cleanliness volunteer Bittu Tabahi has surfaced, showing a river ghat getting dirty again despite his efforts to clean the area and prevent pollution.

In the video, Bittu is seen showing the river and the ghat, where he had earlier carried out a cleanliness drive on his own. He also points towards a drum that he had placed at the ghat for people to put garbage and puja-related items in, instead of throwing them directly into the river.

However, he claims that unidentified people broke the drum and threw it into the river. The video shows the drum lying in the water.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Bittu, while showing the situation, appeals to people to support the cleanliness effort and not pollute the river. He says he is doing the work for everyone and not for any personal benefit.

He also explains that the drum was placed so devotees could put their puja materials in it instead of putting them in the river. He said the collected materials could later be used to make something useful.

“Main ye kaam hum sabhi ke liye kar raha hoon. Aap please aisa mat kariye. Main koi personal kaam ke liye nahi kar raha hoon. Apni nadi ko shudh aur saaf rakhne ke liye kar raha hoon,” Bittu says in the video.

He further appeals to people to use the drum for puja waste and help keep the river clean.

The video has once again raised questions about public responsibility and the need for people to support cleanliness efforts at river ghats instead of adding waste to the water.