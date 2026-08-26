Biometric Attendance Starts At Mantralaya, Satpura & Vindhyanchal Bhawans; Madhya Pradesh Plans Rollout In Districts | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that the biometric attendance system had been introduced at Mantralaya, Vindhyanchal Bhawan and Satpura Bhawan in the state capital.

There is proposal to implement it in districts of the state as well. In view of festivals or any other reasons, if the camps under Jan Vishvas campaign cannot be held on Friday, then they should be organised on Saturday, Yadav said.

He was addressing a special meeting attended by senior officials at Mantralaya on Tuesday. He asked officials to redress public grievances on time.

He directed the formation of a committee for free registry of population in rural areas and to complete the demarcation of unoccupied land in villages. He added that final touches should be given to the campaign meant to provide the benefit of free registry.

Special endeavours should be made to start the process to provide residential 'patta' to landless people by declaring rural land as residential.

Complete process for Narmada Mission

CM asked panchayat department to complete process for implementation of Narmada Samgra Mission (NAMAN). Meanwhile, proper maintenance of drinking water and sewerage is the duty of civic bodies.

Importance to religious sites

The government is spending Rs 160 crore on 10 works of Ram Van Gaman Path. Necessary permission of forest has been received for the development of Kamadgiri 'parikrama' path in Chitrakoot, according to CM.

Under Krishna Pathay project, works worth Rs 225 crore are being carried out. Crowd management should be of focus in Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain.