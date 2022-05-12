Biological research lab, organic soil testing lab to develop in Narmadapuram to promote natural farming

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Biological research lab and organic soil testing laboratory will be constructed at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Govind Nagar, Bankhedi in Narmadapuram district.

Constructions of both the labs --biological research lab and organic soil testing laboratory will cost Rs. 2,38,44,000 to promote organic agriculture, according to state government officials.

Farmer's Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel has informed that continuous efforts are being made by the Central Government to promote organic and natural agriculture. Funds have been approved for the construction of the biological research lab and organic soil testing laboratory from the Agricultural Research and Infrastructure Development Fund.

Organic research lab and centre will be constructed for farmers and Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) students with an expenditure of Rs.1,86,48,000. The biological soil testing laboratory will be set up at a cost of Rs.51.96 lakh.

Minister Patel has said that Mandi Board will be the agency for the construction work of the research lab. He has instructed the construction agency to start construction soon and do quality work.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:20 AM IST