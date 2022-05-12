Bhopal: Govt reconstitutes committee checking narcotics and other drugs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has reconstituted the state level committee superseding the committee constituted earlier for a better coordination and check on narcotics and other drugs in the state. Chief secretary will head the committee, as per official statement.

As per statement, the committee will monitor the situation of drug trafficking in the state and coordinate among various departments of the state government on matters related to law enforcement and drug abuse. The committee will promote awareness on drug abuse at the state level, implement alternative development programmes in the areas affected by drug abuse.

The state level committee will also monitor the utilisation of funds sanctioned under Assistance to States and Union Territories for Narcotic Control Scheme and funds sanctioned under National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse.

Apart from analysing the gap in the forensic capacity in the state and removing it, work will also be done like setting up of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the states.

The members of the committee include additional chief secretary/principal secretary, Home, director general of police, additional chief secretary Public Health and Family Welfare, principal secretary Social Justice, Forest, Agriculture, Commercial Tax, School Education, additional director general DRI Indore, deputy narcotics commissioner CBN Gwalior, deputy inspector general of Police, Rail Bhopal, post master general, Bhopal, state drug controller / FDA Madhya Pradesh and certain others.

Thursday, May 12, 2022