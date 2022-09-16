e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBina: Farmers' leader warns of peaceful protest

Bina: Farmers' leader warns of peaceful protest

The memorandum handed over to Bina SDO stated that due to heavy downpour this year, the crops of all the farmers have been damaged completely.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bina / Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers' leader Inder Singh submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer here on Friday. In the memorandum, Singh informed about a peaceful protest, which will be staged by all the farmers on Monday. 

The memorandum handed over to Bina SDO stated that due to heavy downpour this year, the crops of all the farmers have been damaged completely. Owing to waterlogging in the surrounding villages, all the farmers were displaced and had to take shelter elsewhere. The farmers demanded compensation from the government and had staged protests on August 19, 2022. 

The memorandum further stated that after protests staged in August 2022, all the farmers were assured of necessary action and measures within a period of 15 days. However, no action has been taken in this regard. Dismayed, the farmers will hold a peaceful protest on Monday.

Read Also
Bina: Girl students accuse nursing institute director of demanding high fees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Lifer to SIMI men who had fled from Khandwa jail in 2013

Bhopal: Lifer to SIMI men who had fled from Khandwa jail in 2013

Bina: Farmers' leader warns of peaceful protest

Bina: Farmers' leader warns of peaceful protest

Watch video: 181 Chitals sent to Kuno National Park from Rajgarh Forest to feed Cheetahs

Watch video: 181 Chitals sent to Kuno National Park from Rajgarh Forest to feed Cheetahs

Narmadapuram: Two get 1-year rigorous imprisonment for eve teasing

Narmadapuram: Two get 1-year rigorous imprisonment for eve teasing

Rewa: District advisory committee holds meet on PCPNDT Act 

Rewa: District advisory committee holds meet on PCPNDT Act 