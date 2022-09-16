Bina: Farmers' leader warns of peaceful protest

Representative Photo |

Bina / Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers' leader Inder Singh submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer here on Friday. In the memorandum, Singh informed about a peaceful protest, which will be staged by all the farmers on Monday.

The memorandum handed over to Bina SDO stated that due to heavy downpour this year, the crops of all the farmers have been damaged completely. Owing to waterlogging in the surrounding villages, all the farmers were displaced and had to take shelter elsewhere. The farmers demanded compensation from the government and had staged protests on August 19, 2022.

The memorandum further stated that after protests staged in August 2022, all the farmers were assured of necessary action and measures within a period of 15 days. However, no action has been taken in this regard. Dismayed, the farmers will hold a peaceful protest on Monday.

