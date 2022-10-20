Bina: AAP submits memorandum for safety equipment in hospitals

Bina (Sagar): The workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted a memorandum to Bina SDM, demanding installation of safety equipment at local hospitals, said party workers on Wednesday.

The party workers added that in the memorandum, the provision of safety equipment had been demanded at government and private hospitals.

Talking to the media, AAP member Nirmal Raikwar said that last month, fire had engulfed a hospital in Jabalpur in which many people lost their lives, while others were grievously injured. He added that the hospital where the mishap had occurred did not meet the safety standards and lacked fire safety equipment.

Such incidents can claim several lives in Bina too. He stated that hospitals in Bina are ill-equipped to control fire and lack safety equipment. He also demanded a training session for the medical staff to tackle such situations effectively.