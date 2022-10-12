Sagar Dhankar murder case: Court frames charges of murder, rioting and other sections against Sushil Kumar and 17 others

Former olympian Sushil Kumar |

In the latest development in national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case, a Delhi Court on Wednesday framed charges under section of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections including criminal conspiracy against Olympian Sushil Kumar and 17 others, according to news agency ANI.

The court has also framed charges against two absconding accused.

The involvement of Sushil Kumar, who had fled after the incident, only further deepened the mystery.

Kumar and 17 other individuals were accused of beating up Dhankar along with four other junior wrestlers over a property dispute at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium. The injuries were severe and five victims had to be brought to a hospital for treatment, where Sagar succumbed to injuries.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand of Rohini Court directed to frame charges against the accused persons under sections 302, 307, 323, 109, 148, 149 read with 120B.

The court directed to produce all the accused persons physically on October 15, 2022, for admission or denial of charges by the accused persons.

The court has divided the whole incident into parts and directed to frame charges accordingly.

The charges are framed against accused persons under section causing hurt and robbery in relation to the incidents that happened in Chhatrasal stadium.

On October 3, 2022, the court reserved the order on framing of charges in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case after hearing the arguments of the Prosecution and accused persons. In this case, Olympian Sushil Kumar is one of the accused. Other 17 people are also accused in the matter.

The prosecution had submitted that there is sufficient evidence to show the intention of the accused persons to kill Sagar Dhankar.

On the other hand, it had been submitted by the accused persons that it is not a case of murder but of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.