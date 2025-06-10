 Bihar Town Key Link In MP Constable Recruitment Scam
Solvers flown in, paid up to ₹4L; racket mastermind duped his own man

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
Bihar Town Key Link In MP Constable Recruitment Scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Paliganj, a small town located about 50 km from Patna, has emerged as the main supplier of ‘solvers’ in the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Scam. These solvers impersonated candidates in the 2023 written exam, and were paid ₹1 to ₹4 lakh per successful candidate.

The solvers, mostly locals from Paliganj, were flown from Patna to cities in MP, lodged in luxury hotels, and ferried around in high-end cars. The most prolific among them, Ranjan Kumar Gupta, a school teacher, appeared in place of 10 candidates, including one who scored 87 out of 100 and featured among merit holders.

Another solver, Amrendra Singh, impersonated eight candidates, charging ₹1 lakh per appearance—conditional on the candidate clearing the written exam. Singh was arrested in Alirajpur district after police caught Ramrup Gurjar, a candidate from Gwalior-Chambal region, who had cleared the 2023 written exam using Singh’s help and later passed the 2024 physical test on his own.

Hoping to earn ₹40 lakh, Ranjan now alleges he was cheated by the scam’s mastermind, Amitabh Rawat—a school teacher from Morena district whose wife is the local sarpanch. Ranjan was paid only ₹4 lakh, with Rawat claiming just one of the 10 candidates cleared the written exam. Ranjan disputes this, stating that at least 6-7 should have passed.

Adding a twist, three of the candidates Ranjan impersonated were reportedly relatives of Rawat, who is now on the run and carries a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

