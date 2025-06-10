 Bhopal: Health Alert In BMC, Over 300 Employees Battling BP, Diabetes
According to the BMC officials, the checkups were part of health camps organised by the corporation’s in-house clinic

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
Bhopal: Health Alert In BMC, Over 300 Employees Battling BP, Diabetes | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recent health checkup at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that its 337 employees are suffering from health issues like high blood pressure (BP) and diabetes. The medical examination, conducted across various municipal offices in the city, tested 960 staffers, out of which 235 were diagnosed with BP and 102 with diabetes.

According to the BMC officials, the checkups were part of health camps organised by the corporation’s in-house clinic. These camps were held at multiple locations including the Municipal Corporation Headquarters (ISBT), Zone 3, Traffic Park (Zone 7), and the Bairagarh Zone office at DIG Bungalow Square.

The largest number of cases was reported at the ISBT’s BMC Headquarters, where 341 men and 164 women were examined. Out of these, 136 employees were found with high blood pressure and 62 with diabetes. In the DIG Bungalow camp, 136 employees were checked—49 women and 87 men—with 14 cases of BP and 8 of diabetes reported.

At the Traffic Park Zone, 337 employees were screened, comprising 188 men and 149 women. The checkups revealed 85 BP cases and 32 diabetes cases. While some employees were already aware of their health conditions, others were diagnosed for the first time during the camp. Doctors provided immediate medication to the affected employees and recommended further testing where necessary.

Support for serious illnesses

Municipal employees suffering from critical illnesses such as cancer, heart or kidney diseases, or severe injuries are eligible for advance payment for treatment. The financial support is provided to help cover treatment costs at major hospitals, however, the advance must be adjusted within six months. If not, the amount is deducted from the employee’s salary or provident fund.

]Additional commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan said that the health check-up camps are conducted at regular intervals for the employees. These health reports highlight the growing concern of lifestyle diseases among corporation’s employees, said Chauhan.

He appealed to the employees for regular medical checkups for early diagnosis and treatment.

