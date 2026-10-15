Big Relief For MP Govt Employees Aged 45+, CPCT Scorecard Exemption Granted For Promotion To Assistant Grade 3 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Those Class 4 employees who have completed 45 years of age on the date of their promotion will not need to have a Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) scorecard.

The state government has decided to exempt them from the CPCT scorecard requirement for promotion to Assistant Grade 3. But it will be compulsory for them to have computer proficiency.

The government clarified that this relaxation will apply only in cases of departmental promotion. In direct recruitment or recruitment done through any other form, this relaxation will have no effect.

In such recruitment, it will be mandatory to have CPCT eligibility and a diploma. According to a rough estimate, there are over 15,000 Class 4 employees, and a few hundred have attained 45 years of age.

Meanwhile, the government clarified that for Assistant Grade 3 posts, the remaining employees must have the prescribed educational qualifications along with a one-year CPCT certificate, for which the examination is organised by the science and technology department.

It is also necessary to have a one-year computer diploma from a recognised institution. The validity of the scorecard will be seven years.

Employees who meet the eligibility requirements for promotion to Assistant Grade 3 will be promoted with a two-year probation period. During this period, such employees will have to pass the CPCT examination and obtain a one-year computer diploma or certificate from a recognised institution.

If any Class 4 employee fails to acquire the prescribed qualifications during the two-year probation period, it may be extended by a maximum of three years, taking the total probation period to no more than five years. If the employee fails to acquire the necessary qualifications within five years, they will be reverted to their original Class 4 cadre.