Bhupendra Singh, Gopal Bhargav and Govind Singh rajput, CM advises ministers from Sagar to keep away from fighting

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has quelled the fire of internal fight among the party leaders of Sagar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chouhan called ministers Gopal Bhargava, Govind Singh Rajput, Bhupendra Singh and other legislators of the party from Sagar to his residence and advised them to keep away from internal fighting.

He clearly told these leaders that there should not be any squabbling among them.

Chouhan advised them to work together, and said any kind of hostility among the party leaders would only benefit the Congress.

The party leaders should discuss all the problems related to the district and end the inner fighting, he said.

The party leaders should not fight against one another, Chouhan said, adding that if there is any complaint against anyone, it should be settled by holding talks.

Internal squabbling has damaged the party’s reputation in the district. After the cabinet meeting, Bhargava, Rajput and others complained to the Chief Minister about Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh. Afterwards, the situation was volatile.

The supporters of both the groups were making statements against one another. Consequently, the party’s central leadership had to intervene in the matter.

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister, too, had to advise them to keep away from fighting.