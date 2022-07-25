Bhopal:Veggie prices skyrocket as supply nosedives due to rain

The rates of most of the vegetables have doubled in retail as well as wholesale market |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The prices of vegetables have skyrocketed due to fall in supply following rain in the state capital.

Spells of the heavy rain have led to veggies supply crunch in the city, resulting in escalation of their prices. The rates of most of the vegetables have doubled in retail as well as wholesale market. The prices are expected to rise further as heavy showers have damaged the vegetable crops.

Almost all the vegetables that used to cost Rs 30-40 per kg a fortnight back are now selling between Rs 80 and Rs 120 50 per kg.

Among vegetables, the retail price of Beans, long beans have zoomed past Rs 50 to Rs 160 and Rs 40 to Rs 120 respectively within two weeks. Prices of Parwal, Capisum and Bitter Gourd have doubled.

Kedar Sirohi, farmers leader, said, “Because of heavy rain, vegetable crops have been damaged and this has led to a fall in supply in the market. Prices of vegetables have soared for the last fortnight after spells of the heavy rain started hitting various parts of the state.”

Javed Khan, a vegetable vendor at Bittan Market, attributed soaring veggies price to rain. “Rates of vegetables have shot up as their supply has been disrupted because of the rain. Besides, heavy rain has also damaged the vegetable crops thus affecting its supply in the market,” said the vendor.

Another vendor Suresh Kushwah said due to rains many a time farmers do not harvest vegetables on time and they remain on fields for long and this affects their quality. The vegetables coming to market are not of the required quality but even then the prices are high as it is in short supply, said Kushwah.