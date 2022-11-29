e-Paper Get App
Bhopal:Tribals stage sit-in at collectorate seeking arrest of builder booked for land fraud

The builder allegedly had forged the documents and taken possession of the land of tribals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Tribals living in Kankaria Ilayatpur village staging a protest at the collectorate in Bhopal on Tuesday |
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Tribals living in Kankaria Ilayatpur village staged a sit-in at the collectorate here on Tuesday demanding action against a builder who had allegedly taken possession of their land fraudulently. The builder allegedly had forged the documents and taken possession of the land of tribals. Police investigation had also found the tribals' claim correct, but no action was taken against him so far. 

Demanding arrest of the builder and seeking registration of land back in their name, the aggrieved tribals sat in protest outside the collectorate holding placards.

The tribals had earlier lodged a complaint with Kolar police station against the builder. As per complaint,  the builder fraudulently took possession of their land in Kankaria, Mahabaria and Daulatpur. The registry of two acre land khasra no—79/1,80,82 owned by tribal was fraudulently taken by the builder, they had said in their complaint.  

Police investigation revealed that the registry was done through forging the documents. The administration also had rejected the registry terming it as forged but even then no action has been taken against the builder.

article-image

