e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal:Tooryanaad 22 ends with street plays, treasure hunt, poets’ meet

Bhopal:Tooryanaad 22 ends with street plays, treasure hunt, poets’ meet

Cyber crime, fake news, domestic violence, drug addiction highlighted

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Students stage play during Tooryanaad 22 at MANIT in Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Hindi festival, Tooryanaad 22, ended with street plays, treasure hunt and poets’ meet at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) here on Sunday.

Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology organised the country's largest inter-college Hindi festival Tooryanaad -22 offline after a gap of two years due to Covid-19.

Four groups staged street plays. Holkar Group Indore and Ae Se Aenak Group of MANIT highlighted cyber crime and fake news through plays. IIFM and Inqalab Group of Excellence College staged plays based on domestic violence, drug addiction, ragging and violence against news.

Ae se Aenak Group bagged the first prize. Second place was won by Inquilab Group. More than 500 students took part in a treasure hunt, Chakravyuh, by solving riddles. The participants were divided into groups of 2. They went to eight places and completed the tasks within the time limit.

The event ended with Akhil Bhartiya Yuva Kavi Sammelan. Priyam Arya from Excellence College presented his composition. Chetan Sikharwar presented a ghazal and Akash Yadav from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and Ankita Singh recited poems. MANIT students presented a poem based on patriotism.

Read Also
Bhopal: Panel discussion on Vastu, Green Building Materials under ‘IIID Showcase 2.0’
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Two-day filmmaking workshop ends 

Bhopal: Two-day filmmaking workshop ends 

Bhopal: Railway police constable saves passenger at Itarsi station

Bhopal: Railway police constable saves passenger at Itarsi station

Vice President pays tributes to Raja Shankar Shah & Kunwar Raghunath Shah

Vice President pays tributes to Raja Shankar Shah & Kunwar Raghunath Shah

MP: Kanpur Central-LTT  train to make 8 trips to clear festive rush; Bhopal-Lucknow Garibrath train...

MP: Kanpur Central-LTT  train to make 8 trips to clear festive rush; Bhopal-Lucknow Garibrath train...

MP: 30 tourists from Thailand, Vietnam visit Sanchi

MP: 30 tourists from Thailand, Vietnam visit Sanchi