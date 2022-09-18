e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Panel discussion on Vastu, Green Building Materials under ‘IIID Showcase 2.0’

Bhopal: Panel discussion on Vastu, Green Building Materials under ‘IIID Showcase 2.0’

Contest 'Best Stall Design Exhibitor,' workshop on "Ek Bhasha Anek Bhasha’, Sanchi Visit, Gala Night organised on the third day of the exhibition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A panel discussion on Vastu and green building  materials,  contest 'Best Stall Design Exhibitor' and a workshop on 'Ek Bhasha Anek Bhasha’  were  organised under ‘IIID Showcase 2.0’ at BHEL Dussehra Ground in the city.

It was part of the third-day of a four-day exhibition ‘IIID Showcase 2.0,' organised by the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Bhopal Regional Centre.

On the third day, there were several competitions in different categories including 'Best Stall Design Exhibitor'. On this occasion, IIID committee boosted up the morale of all the exhibitors.

The event began with the art gallery presented by MANIT Prof. Anupama Sharma. She also presided over a panel discussion on Vastu. It was followed by another discussion on Green Building Materials by architect Shubhranshu Upadhyay on the topic 'Steps towards Environment.’

Apart from the interior design students, other people also enthusiastically participated in this panel discussion. Green building concept was closely highlighted in the workshop.

Besides, a typography workshop on ‘Ek Bhasha Anek Bhasha’  was organised by Graphic Designer and Typographer Kriti Saraiva (Mumbai).

After the event, the IIID committee members from different regions across the country visited Sanchi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ravisha Merchant, chairperson and interior designer of IIID Bhopal Regional Centre praised the magnificent beauty of the Sanchi Stupa.

Besides, a Gala Night was also organised in the event at the end of the day which enthralled everyone. Santoor player Ninad Adhikari , singer Aditi Shah presented Bollywood songs which captivated the audience who were present in large numbers.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rape with kid in school bus; schools slow on adopting safety measures, panic button...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Collector instructs for online provisional Fireworks License Process

Bhopal: Collector instructs for online provisional Fireworks License Process

Chhatarpur : Boy stabbed in private parts, 2 booked 

Chhatarpur : Boy stabbed in private parts, 2 booked 

Gwalior: 8-year-old girl dies of snakebite

Gwalior: 8-year-old girl dies of snakebite

Narmadapuram: 1 held for warehouse robbery, stolen goods seized

Narmadapuram: 1 held for warehouse robbery, stolen goods seized

Ashta: Ailing woman dies after prolonged delay in reaching hospital

Ashta: Ailing woman dies after prolonged delay in reaching hospital