Bhopal:Teachers feted, stationery distributed to students

Vijesh Lunawat Foundation (VLF) felicitated 50 teachers of schools and distributed school bags and stationery to more than 300 children in five schools and an anganwadi centre.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
This was done to mark Teacher's Day and also to commemorate late Vijesh Lunawat who passed away on May 5, 2021.

The stationery items included registers, pens, pencils, sharpeners etc. Annual fees of five children were also deposited.

VLF’s Smita Lunavat, Dr Shailesh Lunavat and other members of Lunawat and Vijesh Lunavat Foundation were present on the occasion.

School bags and stationery were distributed to students of Ananta High School, Tulsi Nagar, Government Higher Secondary School, Salaiya, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Govindpura and Government Higher School, Jahanpur and Hirani.

