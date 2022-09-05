Bhopal: Education is the only system that gives us a chance to get equal opportunity, says commissioner tribal affairs

Commissioner of tribal affairs Sanjeev Singh addressing students at inauguration of 'Champion-90' at Government Gyanodaya Vidyalaya, Katara Hills in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Tribal Affairs Department Sanjeev Singh has said he had been a student of the first batch of IIT Roorkee and used to have a set of an institute’s books, which were difficult to buy for every middle-class student.

“But you guys are lucky that you are getting the opportunity to take coaching of IIT-JEE by a national-level institute through the government,” he added.

Singh was speaking after inaugurating 'Champion-90' at Government Gyanodaya Vidyalaya, Katara Hills on Monday. The commissioner said to the students that their preparation should be tougher than the competition of IIT-JEE. “In life, you have to decide for yourself whether you have to work hard for the next 2 years or for a lifetime. Education is the only system that gives us a chance to get equal opportunity. There is no age to dream, dream and work hard to make them come true.

He said that the Madhya Pradesh government will provide free coaching for IIT-JEE under 'Champion-90' to meritorious students of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). With the aim of increasing the participation of these students in IITs, after class 10th, the government is also providing free residential facilities to them in Bhopal for the preparation for competitive examinations. Along with this, they will also be able to study 11th and 12th in Government Gyanodaya Vidyalaya, he said.