Bhopal's Wait For Master Plan To Be Lengthy, UAD To Make It Afresh | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the state capital will have to wait further for the implementation of the master plan. Its draft will be prepared after the demarcation of the metropolitan area is ready.

The government, which has issued a notification about the metropolitan area, will take time to set up its structure, and until the process for demarcating the metropolitan area is over, the Master Plan will remain unimplemented.

The metropolitan area of Bhopal consists of Vidisha, Raisen, and Sehore districts, and the Master Plan will be made on the basis of the area of these districts.

The drafts of the Master Plan, so far prepared by the Town and Country Planning Department, have lost their validity.

According to sources, the process for the implementation of the Master Plan after the demarcation of the metropolitan areas has gone to seeds.

A senior officer said all discussions over the implementation of the Bhopal Master Plan stopped.

Now, a decision over the Master Plan will be made only after the process for demarcating the metropolitan area is over, he said.

The validity of the Bhopal Master Plan ended in 2005, and afterwards, efforts were made to carry it out.

The draft Master Plan was issued in 2009, but the government cancelled it after opposition from the residents.

After the Congress came to power in 2018, the government issued the draft master plan in 2019, but when the BJP government returned to power in 2020, it cancelled the plan.

The BJP government issued a draft Master Plan in 2023, which the Mohan Yadav-led government cancelled.

The draft Master Plan was drawn on the basis of the needs of 2031, but Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya advised the officials to prepare the plan according to the necessities of 2047.

The officials of the Urban Development have prepared the plan accordingly, but their efforts came to naught.