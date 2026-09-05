Bhopal’s Upper Lake Reaches Full Tank Level Amid Heavy Rains; Bhadbhada Dam Gate Opens On Krishna Janmashtami | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gate of Bhadbhada Dam (Upper Lake) was opened on Krishna Janmashtami on Friday after continuous rainfall since morning pushed the lake to its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,666.8 ft. Around 20 mm of rainfall was recorded till evening.

Gate No. 6 was opened around 6 pm. This is the fourth time in 23 years that Bhadbhada gates have been opened in September, after 2003, 2023 and 2025.

Under the influence of a well-marked Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over central parts of northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, meteorological department officials said.

During the last 24 hours, rainfall occurred at most places in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Sagar divisions and at many places in Indore division.

Orchha recorded 173 mm, Gonnour and Lidhora 140 mm each, Nowgong 122 mm, Niwari 121 mm, Pawai 118 mm and Khargapur 105 mm.

The meteorological department said a westward-moving low-pressure system has spread dense rain clouds across Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states, strengthening monsoon circulation over central parts of the country.

Heavy rain warning for Bhopal, other districts

For the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Vidisha, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Satna, Panna, Damoh and Niwari.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Maihar and Pandhurna.