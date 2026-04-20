Bhopal's Shahpura Lake Shrinking Amid Alleged Misuse Of Fish-Farming Contracts, Encroachment

Shahpura Lake Shrinking, Courtesy: Misuse Of Fish-Farming Contracts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura Lake is reportedly shrinking as the alleged misuse of fish-farming contracts issued by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) triggers encroachment and severe environmental degradation. Unchecked activities along the banks are accelerating the loss of the lake’s original expanse.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, took serious note of the issue on Friday following a petition highlighting illegal construction and pollution. The tribunal’s intervention comes amid mounting evidence of the lake’s deteriorating ecological health.

Ground reports suggest fish farming is being carried out far beyond designated zones. There are growing suspicions that parts of the lake are being systematically filled with construction and demolition (C&D) waste to facilitate permanent encroachments.

The crisis is compounded by the absence of a clearly defined Full Tank Level (FTL), which has allowed illegal structures to expand unchecked along the periphery.

Water Quality Falls To “Class E”

Petitioner Nitin Saxena, through his counsel, flagged an alarming drop in water quality, stating the lake now falls under the “Class E” category as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards. This is the lowest possible classification for surface water, rendering the water unfit for human use without extensive treatment.

Untreated sewage inflow, solid waste dumping, and ongoing commercial activities around the lake have significantly contributed to its pollution. Despite the toxicity, fish farming continues, posing public health risks. Saxena alleged that these contracts ignore environmental norms and indirectly support the lake's shrinkage.

BMC Admits No FTL Demarcation Yet

Pramod Malviya, in-charge of the BMC’s Lake Conservation Cell, confirmed that no formal demarcation has ever been conducted to determine the lake’s FTL. He stated that necessary steps will now be taken in compliance with the NGT’s directions.