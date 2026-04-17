National Green Tribunal Orders Demarcation Of Bhopal's Shahpura Lake Influence Zone; Forms Joint Committee

National Green Tribunal Orders Demarcation Of Shahpura Lake Influence Zone; Forms Joint Committee |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing issue of illegal activities within Bhoj wetland areas including encroachment around Upper Lake, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has, for the first time, issued directives for demarcation and identification of the zone of influence of Shahpura Lake while taking serious cognisance of its alleged degradation.

The central zone bench in Bhopal on Friday constituted a four-member joint committee and sought a detailed report within six weeks. The joint committee will comprise officials from urban development department, water resources department, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (SPCB).

The committee has been directed to conduct a site inspection and submit a factual and an action-taken report within six weeks with the SPCB designated as the nodal agency.

The matter was brought before the Tribunal by the petitioner Nitin Saxena, who alleged large-scale encroachments, illegal constructions, and obstruction of natural drainage channels around the lake.

Constructed in 1974 75 for irrigation and groundwater recharge, Shahpura Lake has witnessed rapid urbanisation over the past decade. Several residential colonies and public structures have reportedly come up within 20 to 30 metres of the lake boundary, raising concerns over blatant violations of environmental norms. The Tribunal has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for July 20, 2026.

Violation of wetland norms

The plea highlighted that authorities continue to rely on outdated 33-metre buffer norms instead of enforcing stricter provisions under Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, which mandate a minimum 50-metre no-construction zone around water bodies.

The Tribunal also expressed concern over ongoing construction and land-use changes without proper demarcation of the lake s zone of influence, a key requirement under environmental guidelines.

Pollution and health risks

Shahpura Lake s water quality has reportedly deteriorated to Class-E category, making it unfit for use without treatment. Untreated sewage from nearby drains continues to flow into the lake. Despite the pollution, fish farming is on, raising fears of contaminated fish entering the food chain. Waste from eateries around the lake is also allegedly being dumped directly into the water.