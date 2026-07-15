Bhopal’s Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Honoured With National Innovative Eye Care Practices Award In Bengaluru

Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Honoured With National Innovative Eye Care Practices Award In Bengaluru | FP photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital has been conferred with the prestigious Innovative Eye Care Practices National Award at the 20th Annual Conference of Vision 2020 India held in Bengaluru.

The award was given in recognition to the hospital s contribution to quality eye care.

This year Vision 2020 India conference themed Innovative Eye Care Practices brought together leading ophthalmologists hospital administrators, researchers and eye care professionals from across India.

The conference featured discussions on emerging technologies digital healthcare quality improvement, patient centric care, research and community eye health.

SSEH director Kushal Dharmani and Administrator Anusha Tiwari received the award on behalf of the hospital.

They dedicated the honour to the entire Sewa Sadan team including doctors, optometrists, nurses, paramedical staff, administrators and support personnel whose dedication and teamwork made the achievement possible.

Hospital management said the national recognition would inspire the institution to continue innovation.