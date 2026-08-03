Bhopal's New E-Bus Service Sees 40% Ridership Jump In Just Three Days | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly launched e-bus service in Bhopal has witnessed a significant rise in passenger response, with ridership increasing by 40% within three days of commercial operations on two city routes.

According to Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) officials, drivers underwent strict fitness assessments including blood pressure, sugar levels, eyesight, weight and their ability to work long hours.

Their passenger interaction skills were also evaluated. Conductors were tested for digital skills, smartphone usage and English proficiency, and were trained in passenger communication, especially while dealing with women commuters, BCLL officials said.

Passenger numbers increase daily

Commercial operations of 10 e-buses began on July 30. Around 2,600 passengers travelled on the first day. Ridership increased by 20% on the second day, 30% on the third day and reached a 40% increase by Sunday.

BCLL officials said the buses were being promoted for cashless transactions through UPI payments to improve transparency and reduce the chances of ticket collection irregularities.

Services extended till 9 pm

For the first time, e-buses in Bhopal are operating till 9 pm. Services begin at 6.30 am and continue till 9 pm daily.

The current routes include Chirayu to Bairagarh, Board Office to Coach Factory, and Board Office to Kolar-Bairagarh-Chichli.

The service will gradually expand to 12 routes connecting areas such as Sehore, Mandideep, Obaidullaganj, Ratapani and Bilkhiria. BCLL aims to deploy 100 e-buses across the city in the next phase.