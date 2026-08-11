Bhopal’s Moti Masjid Barricading Under Review, MANIT Experts Explore Alternatives | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police and experts from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) are examining alternatives to barricades installed near Moti Masjid Crossing in Old Bhopal following complaints from traders over traffic restrictions.

A meeting between traffic police officials and MANIT experts was held on Tuesday to discuss whether the barricading could be removed while ensuring smooth traffic movement.

Officials are also exploring other possible arrangements to prevent congestion without causing inconvenience to traders and customers.

The BMC officials and Public Works Department (PWD) also attended the meeting. Traffic police officials said these agencies would have an important role in implementing any alternative arrangement, as the infrastructural changes and designing required for the new traffic system would have to be carried out by them.

At the meeting, experts and officials also examined old photographs and videos showing traffic movement on the route to understand traffic pattern and assess how vehicles moved through the area before the current barricading arrangement was introduced and what problems it caused.

Additional DCP, traffic, Basant Kumar Kaul said the MANIT experts would analyse the present traffic situation and interact with traders to better understand their concerns before submitting their report. A decision will be taken only after the report is received and a meeting with all concerned parties, he said.

Kaul said the barricades were installed after four-wheelers were frequently entering Moti Masjid Crossing from the wrong direction, leading to traffic jams on Sadar Manzil route.