Bhopal's Mansi Tirthani feted with National Service Scheme 2018-19 Award by President Ramnath Kovind

Mansi Tirthani from the city was feted with National Service Scheme -2018-19 Award by President Ramnath Kovind in a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

The award comprised a momento, commendation certificate and Rs 1 lakh. She was awarded for her outstanding achievements in various activities of NSS and her service to society.

Manshi who hails from Ratlam told Free Press that she is very happy to get the award from the president. “I didn’t expect it. I love helping the needy and I was just doing that,” she said adding that all credit goes to my parents and teachers. She said she got mail regarding the award and from then she started getting congratulations messages from her relatives and friends.

She hails from Ratlam and did schooling there. She did graduation from Sant Hirdaram Girls’ College, Bhopal and now is doing M. Com from the same college. Her father is UDC in ITI in the same city. Her mother is a homemaker who teaches underprivileged children in Ratlam. “My mother is my first inspiration. There was an NCC unit in my school but I didn’t join it. I have joined NSS in graduation,” she says

She has represented India in the International Youth Exchange programme (China) and excelled in republic day parade and national integration camp. She wants to make a career in civil services and she is preparing for that. “While any one can serve society, decision-makers can make the real difference,” she said.