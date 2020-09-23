Madhya Pradesh: State govt to fill 25,000 vacancies

The state government is going to fill 25,000 vacancies. As many as 15,000 teachers and 10,000 other employees will be recruited.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the officials at a meeting on Wednesday that they should soon begin the process for recruitments.

Besides teachers, 3, 272 police constables, 863 rural agricultural extension officers and senior agricultural officers, 493 Arakshak Radio Samvargs, and 302 ITI training officers will be recruited.

In other departments, assistant grade-III, steno-typists, stenographers, data entry operators and statistical officers will be appointed.

Apart from that, chaprasis, guards, ward boys, cleaners, watermen and cooks will be recruited.

The recruitments will be made through Professional Examination Board, Public Service Commission and through departments.

Chouhan asked each department to start the recruitment process as early as possible.

At the meeting, it was stated that nearly 10,000 officials would be recruited through PEB in coming months.

Examination for recruitment of primary teachers will be held in December this year.

Likewise, PEB is preparing to conduct examinations for recruitment in the directorate of technical education, animal husbandry department and in the agriculture department.

Chouhan had already announced that only the original residents of MP would get the government jobs.

It is also under consideration that students of MP will be given preference in these recruitments.