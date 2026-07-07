Bhopal's Inner Wheel Club Donates 10 Dialyzer Kits & An RO Water Purifier To BMHRC Dialysis Ward

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Inner Wheel Club of Bhopal and the Inner Wheel Club of Bhopal East jointly donated 10 dialyzer kits and an RO water purifier to the dialysis ward of the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC). The items were handed over to BMHRC on Tuesday.

Dr. Manisha Srivastava, Director-in-Charge of BMHRC, expressed gratitude to the Inner Wheel Clubs for their support. She said such collaboration between social organisations and healthcare institutions plays a vital role in providing better healthcare services to patients. She added that increasing the availability of resources for life-saving services such as dialysis helps improve patient care and treatment.

The event was attended by Rajkumari Gaur (President, Inner Wheel Club of Bhopal East), Renuka Chaudhary (President, Inner Wheel Club of Bhopal), Archana Rastogi (Secretary, Inner Wheel Club of Bhopal), former President Shashi Shukla, Executive Member Nutan Srivastava, and other club office-bearers and members.

Representatives of the Inner Wheel Clubs said helping needy patients in the community is one of the organisation's top priorities. They expressed confidence that the donated equipment would improve facilities in the dialysis ward and reaffirmed the clubs' commitment to supporting public welfare and healthcare initiatives in the future.