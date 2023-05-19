Bhopal's IGRMS displays its works at Int’l Museum Expo 2023

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal took part in the International Museum Expo 2023 through an exhibition 'Tiger Legend as a Cultural Concept' along with other museums from the country and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Thursday to mark 47th International Museum Day themed on "Museums, Sustainability and Well-being".

Read Also 6 Fascinating Stories from Bhopal's Famous Tribal Museum

The tiger has been an iconic symbol of strength and courage in many cultures since ancient times. The exhibition emphasises the bond between humans and tigers expressed in various art and craft works, paintings, masks, wood carvings, and designs on metal objects by the tribal and folk communities of India. The exhibition was appreciated by the visitors.

Virtual Walkthrough of the National Museum, Mascot, Graphic Novel - A Day at the Museum, Directory of Indian Museums, Pocket Map of Kartavya Path, and Museum Card containing brief information about all the museums in India were also released under the expo.