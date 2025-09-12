Bhopal’s First ‘Rendering Plant’ Turning Animal Waste Into Revenue And Jobs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to earn profit and provide employment through newly launched Madhya Pradesh’s first rendering plant in Adampur Cantt, transforming animal waste into a profitable and eco-friendly resource.

Built at a cost of Rs 5 crore, the facility is expected to generate nearly Rs 5 lakh per year revenue while creating employment for more than 50 people.

Earlier, leftover animal remains such as meat, bones, and other by-products were often dumped in the open, causing foul odour and pollution. Now, these remains are being scientifically processed at the plant to produce high-quality feed for poultry, fish, and pets. Officials say this initiative not only helps in waste management but also boosts the city’s cleanliness and sustainability.

Plant operator Aslam Qureshi told Free Press that over 135 tonnes of poultry feed was produced from over 300 tonnes of slaughter waste, which was collected after Eid, and with the price of Rs 50 per kg, over Rs 67 lakh 50 thousand of revenue was generated. “Now within a few months we will add new machines that will increase the production,” said Qureshi.

How the Plant Works

The rendering process begins with cutting animal waste into smaller pieces. These are then heated and dried to remove moisture before being ground into a fine powder. The powder, priced at about Rs 43 per kg in the market, is used as animal fodder. At present, the plant is producing about 2 tonnes of product daily, with plans to scale up to 6 tonnes in the near future.

Key features and benefits

Production Capacity: The facility has the infrastructure to process up to 25 tonnes of waste per day.

Productivity: From every 1 kg of raw waste, around 450 grams of usable product is generated.

Revenue: The BMC expects earnings of Rs 5 lakh per year.

Employment: Around 50–60 people are already working at the plant.

Environmental Impact: Scientific disposal of animal waste reduces pollution, foul odor, and health hazards while improving urban sanitation.

Step towards cleaner & healthier Bhopal

BMC Commissioner Harendra Narayan emphasized that the rendering plant marks a significant step toward making Bhopal cleaner and healthier. “The plant ensures scientific disposal of animal waste, increasing city cleanliness and reducing environmental pollution,” he said.