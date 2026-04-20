Bhopal's Engineer Held For Rape, Blackmail Over Obscene Video | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police have arrested an engineer who allegedly raped a young woman after blackmailing her emotionally. The accused made obscene videos of the woman and sexually exploited her while threatening to make the videos viral.

According to police officials, 23-year-old victim is a BCom final year student at a private college. She met the accused Aquib Khan during the marriage of her brother last year.

Aquib works as a data engineer in a private company. The duo became friends and had an affair. However, in August last year, the victim stopped talking to the accused over some issue.

It is alleged that one day Aquib made a video call to the woman while wearing a noose around his neck and asked her to come to his room immediately or else he would end his life.

The panicked victim reached his room, where Aquib raped her and even shot her obscene videos. He then started sexually exploiting the victim repeatedly. Fed up with harassment, she approached the police and lodged a complaint on Sunday.