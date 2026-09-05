Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland Demarcation: Drone Survey May Begin Today, Panel Gets 15-Day Deadline | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the 7th demarcation of Bhopal's major water bodies and wetlands have reached the final stage following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A drone survey of the Bhoj Wetland, along with Kerwa and Kaliasot water bodies, may begin on Saturday, subject to favourable weather and the water level reaching the prescribed Full Tank Level (FTL).

The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), the nodal agency for the exercise, is coordinating the survey in compliance with the NGT's directions.

The NGT had directed in the last hearing that the wetland gates should not be opened once water reaches the FTL, as the final boundary demarcation is to be determined only when the wetland attains its Full Tank Level without gate release.

However, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials confirmed that the Tribunal had also directed that if the water level crosses the FTL point, the gate can be opened and, as the level gets stable, the gates will be closed.

The NGT has directed the formation of a seven-member committee, with a four-member expert panel comprising environmentalist Dr Subhash C.

Pandey, advocate Prashant M Harne, Rashid Noor Khan and municipal corporation superintending engineer Santosh Gupta. Engineers from the Water Resources Department have also been nominated to the teams.

The Centre has granted permission for drone operations within the wetland's no-fly zone. The committee has been given 15 days to complete the fresh demarcation.

The exercise will include a site survey, drone mapping, geo-tagging, ground-truthing, remote sensing and satellite imagery, besides verification of existing boundary markers and pillars.

Meeting at Bhadbhada at 9 am

The survey team will assemble at Bhadbhada at 9 am, with officials and experts expected to discuss the survey plan. Bhadbhada has been selected as the starting point as water reaches the Kaliasot system after being released from the dam.

Officials said the actual drone flight will depend on visibility, rainfall and the water level. The survey will begin as soon as conditions become suitable.

Bhadbhada gate opened

BMC additional commissioner Tanmay Sharma told Free Press that one gate of Bhadbhada Dam was opened on Friday evening and is expected to remain open until 10 pm. Once the gate is closed and the water level stabilises at FTL, the drone survey can be conducted.