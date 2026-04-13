Bhopal’s Best Brews: 10 Cafés You Must Go For Coffee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal, the city of lakes, is not just known for its scenic beauty and heritage, it’s also fast becoming a hub for café enthusiasts. From quaint, cozy corners to modern, Instagram-worthy hangouts, the city’s café scene offers something for every taste, making it the perfect spot to sip, snack, and socialise.

Nothing Before Coffee - Indrapuri, Bhopal

Location: Indrapuri Sector C

Budget: ₹200–₹400 (for two)

A local favourite for quality brews and relaxed vibes — ideal for morning coffee and casual catch‑ups.

2. Cafe Nadora

Location: Gulmohar Colony

Budget: ₹200–₹400 (for two)

A comfortable, pocket‑friendly cafe with coffee, snacks, desserts, and longest opening hours.

3. Pin & Pan Cafe

Location: Bawadiya Kalan (near Aakriti Ecocity)

Budget: ₹400–₹600 (for two)

Stylish interiors and inventive menu make this popular with youth and weekend visitors.

4. CAFE AMADO

Location: Arera Colony

Budget: ₹500 (for two)

One of Bhopal’s most‑visited cafés with great ambience, diverse menu and strong reviews.

5. Handcrafted Cafe and Roastery

Location: Arera Colony

Budget: ₹500 (for two)

Well‑liked for artisan coffee and relaxed, community‑friendly vibe.

6. Coffee Therapy

Location: Arera Colony

Budget: ₹200–₹400 (for two)

Artisan coffee spot known for quality brews and good snacks.

7. Echoes

Location: 10 No. Stop, Arera Colony

Budget: ₹500 (for two)

A highly‑rated café with vibrant ambience and crowd‑pleasing options.

8. Park Street Cafe

Location: Arera Colony

Budget: ₹600–₹800 (for two)

Slightly upscale café with stylish interiors — great for brunch or special occasions.

9. Bhopal Lake View Coffee House

Location: VIP Road, Khanugaon

Budget: ₹400 (for two)

Budget‑friendly spot with lake views — perfect for tea, coffee, and sunset hangouts.

10. TeaFriends

Location: Maharana Pratap Nagar

Budget: ₹200 (for two)

Great pick for tea lovers and inexpensive chai + snack sessions.

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur, a dessert lover, or simply looking for a cozy spot to unwind, Bhopal’s cafés have something for everyone. From bustling hangouts to quiet retreats, these top 10 spots capture the city’s growing café culture, promising memorable sips, bites, and moments with friends and family.