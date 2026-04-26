Bhopal's 20-Year-Old Youth Hangs Self In Aishbagh Area, No Suicide Note Found; Probe Underway | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old man hung himself to death in Madhya Pradesh's ​​Bhopal, as reported on Sunday. The clear reason why he took this step has not been revealed.

The incident under the Aishbagh police station jurisdiction, in Bhopal.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Vipul Pandey, who resided in Aman Colony. He had studied up to the 12th grade and was currently working in the private sector.

On Sunday morning, his mother discovered her son's body hanging from a noose.

Subsequently, with the assistance of neighbours, his body was brought down and rushed to a hospital. Where doctors declared him dead after examination.

No suicide note found

After post-mortem on Sunday afternoon, the body was handed over to the family. No suicide note was found at the spot, due to which the reasons for suicide could not be ascertained.

It is reported that Vipul's father passed away two years ago. He lived with his mother and sister. His mother works at a factory located in Maidamil.

Vipul also contributed to the household expenses using his earnings. Since his father's death, he had been suffering from mental stress.

The police have seized the mobile phone and an investigation will proceed based on the statements provided by the family members.

22-Year-Old hangs self on Instagram live

A similar case was reported of hanging in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a 22-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself while streaming live on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

He had a melancholic song titled 'Main Adhura Jee Raha Hoon' playing on his music system while streaming live.

The video clip, approximately 14 minutes in length, capturing Manoj Rajak's live suicide. In the footage, Manoj is seen using a chair to climb onto a clothes-hanging stand. During this attempt, he slips and falls from the stand once.