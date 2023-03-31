Bhopal:PM Narendra Modi visiting Madhya Pradesh for fourth time in seven months

Towering cut –outs of PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Kamlapati Railway station in state capital on Friday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit the state for the fourth time in seven months on Saturday.

Modi will take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference being held in Bhopal and flag off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train.

Modi began to visit the state from September last year when he released Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. His trip to the state will continue till the assembly election.

In October last year, he inaugurated the first phase of Mahakaal Lok in Ujjain. He also took part in Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan at Indore in January this year.

Now, he is coming to Bhopal for two events. His fifth trip to Bhopal has been fixed on April 24 when he plans to attend Panchayati Raj Sammelan.

Modi’s visit is connected with some functions of the Central Government, too. Keeping in mind the assembly election, the Central Government plans to hold some of its events in Madhya Pradesh to create an atmosphere in favour of the ruling party.

As Modi’s visit creates an atmosphere for the BJP, the party is scheduling his programmes accordingly.

Other programmes of Modi are also being scheduled. The programmes include Bhoomi pujan for Ken-Betwa link project and for Atal Express Way, and unveiling of the statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar.

Both state and central governments want that Modi should continue to visit the state for one event or another before the Election Commission announces the model code of conduct.