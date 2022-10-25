Bhopal:Play like Ashwin, not Karthik to keep cyber criminals at bay…

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Kumar's tweet |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Play like Ravichandran Ashwin, not Dinesh Karthik to keep at bay cyber criminals.

This is a piece of advice from Bhopal police to people, which took this cue from Indo-Pak T-20 match played as a part of ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup, at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia on Sunday.

More than 90,000 spectators were present at MCG ground to watch the much awaited match which went down to the wire while millions across the world watched it live on TV sets.

The police here in Bhopal took a cue from the match rather the last over that gave India a historic win over its arch rivals Pakistan after nail-biting 40 overs contest, as to how to guard oneself against cyber criminals.

After the match deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amit Kumar tweeted an interesting post on his official Twitter handle saying, “Dinesh Karthik wanted to play a wide ball and he was out but Ravichandran Ashwin left a similar ball and we won. You leave the (web) link which you don’t understand or delete it and be safe. A big thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin for doing nothing.”

The post was re-tweeted by commissioner of police, Bhopal Makrand Deouskar.

Notably, the cyber criminals are targeting almost every section of society through different methods while sending weblinks to people on their mobile phones through SMS or social media Apps offering huge amount of money to them in the name of lottery won or some other prizes etc.

Once people open the link it offers to the criminals access to and control over their bank accounts. The criminals then ask people who have opened the link, with the OTP received on their mobile phones with them. The OTP shared leads to criminals withdrawing money from the bank accounts they target.

