e-Paper Get App

Bhopal:Officers trained on dos and don’ts ahead of three-tier panchayat poll

District returning officer (DRO) warns of suspension procedure against employees skipping training sessions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Training of presiding officer and polling officer was conducted for three-tier panchayat election in Shaheed Bhawan and Kukkut Bhawan in Bhopal.

District collector and district returning officer (DRO) has issued instructions that suspension proceedings should be proposed against the officers who remained absent during the training and those who fail to show for training sessions on June 8 and 9.

In the Tuesday sessions, officers and employees were trained by the district level master trainers. Former chief executive officer (CEO) zila panchayat Bhopal RK Verma also inspected the training site and shared necessary information related to training to the officers and employees.

At the training site located at Shaheed Bhawan, the inspection was conducted by Rajesh Kumar Jain, an observer appointed by the state election commission.

As per the information, the district level officers will also be trained through video conferencing (VC) on Wednesday; the officers will be given training regarding the role and duties of the presiding officer and other polling officers and the process of election from the ballot box and the arrangement of the polling day.

Read Also
Bhopal: 91 people file nomination for district panchayat polls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal:Officers trained on dos and don’ts ahead of three-tier panchayat poll

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19 in Mumbai: S ward of BMC constituting Powai, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg reports maximum cases

COVID-19 in Mumbai: S ward of BMC constituting Powai, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg reports maximum cases

Multiple 'high severity' vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox

Multiple 'high severity' vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox

Mira Bhayandar: Canteen helper killed in tiff over delay in serving tea

Mira Bhayandar: Canteen helper killed in tiff over delay in serving tea

Mumbai: MVA legislators, independents & smaller parties to enjoy hospitality at Trident & West In...

Mumbai: MVA legislators, independents & smaller parties to enjoy hospitality at Trident & West In...

Mumbai: MVA & BJP busy in luring independents and smaller parties for Rajya Sabha polls

Mumbai: MVA & BJP busy in luring independents and smaller parties for Rajya Sabha polls