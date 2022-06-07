Bhopal:Officers trained on dos and don’ts ahead of three-tier panchayat poll

FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Training of presiding officer and polling officer was conducted for three-tier panchayat election in Shaheed Bhawan and Kukkut Bhawan in Bhopal.

District collector and district returning officer (DRO) has issued instructions that suspension proceedings should be proposed against the officers who remained absent during the training and those who fail to show for training sessions on June 8 and 9.

In the Tuesday sessions, officers and employees were trained by the district level master trainers. Former chief executive officer (CEO) zila panchayat Bhopal RK Verma also inspected the training site and shared necessary information related to training to the officers and employees.

At the training site located at Shaheed Bhawan, the inspection was conducted by Rajesh Kumar Jain, an observer appointed by the state election commission.

As per the information, the district level officers will also be trained through video conferencing (VC) on Wednesday; the officers will be given training regarding the role and duties of the presiding officer and other polling officers and the process of election from the ballot box and the arrangement of the polling day.

